Hull City’s Martin Samuelsen is finalising a move to Denmark, as per BBC Humberside Sport.

The attacking midfielder has been given the green light to leave the Tigers and will be looking to complete his departure before the end of the transfer window on Monday.

Samuelsen, who is 23 years old, is travelling to Scandinavia ahead of a proposed loan move with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.

He has struggled to make an impact at the KCOM Stadium since his move to Grant McCann’s side from West Ham United last January. He has since made 18 appearances for the Tigers, five of which have come in the league this term.

Samuelsen has slipped further down the pecking order this month with Hull signing the likes of Gavin Whyte, Dan Crowley and Jordan Flores.

The Norway international moved to England nine years ago and initially had a spell at Manchester City before joining West Ham. He spent five years on the books of the London outfit and had loan stints away at Peterborough United, Blackburn Rovers, Burton Albion, VVV Venlo and Haugesund.

He still has another year left on his contract at Hull but it appears his future for now lies away from the League One promotion hopefuls.

Both he and the Tigers will be hoping his move to Denmark comes to fruition before Monday as it suits both parties.

Sad to see Samuelsen going, Hull fans?