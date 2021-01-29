New Middlesbrough loan signing Yannick Bolasie admits he has ‘unfinished business’ to attend to in England.

Bolasie recently joined Middlesbrough on a short-term deal from Premier League top-six chasers Everton, and the Democratic Republic of Congo international will be hoping to be involved as early as this weekend as Boro take on Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The 31-year old played at Selhurst Park between 2012 and 2016 and was managed by Warnock during his stint as boss in 2014. His relationship on and off the field with the now-Boro manager was key to his decision in signing for the club.

“When the gaffer was at Palace, he gave me this kind of freedom,” he said in an interview with The Northern Echo.

“I knew my responsibilities on the pitch, but there was that bit of freedom as well that made me enjoy the game even more.

“We spoke on the phone, and when we were speaking, he just told me to come and enjoy myself. It was a long, hard think, but it came round pretty easy really. I had other places I could have gone to, but playing under the gaffer and trying to do something special by getting promoted was a real lure.”

The wide midfielder’s big money move to Everton back in 2016 didn’t necessarily go to plan. In his five years at the club, he has played just 29 times, scoring twice.

Since a ACL injury kept him out for over a year, he has found it difficult to get into the first-team picture at Everton and has since been subject to three loan moves away from Goodison Park prior to Middlesbrough.

He helped Aston Villa to achieve a top six finish in 2018, before making switches to Belgian giants Anderlecht the following year and to Portugal with Sporting Lisbon the year after.

After his spells abroad, the France-born trickster believes he has something to prove in this country again and he believes that Middlesbrough is the perfect place to do just that.

“I feel like I’ve got unfinished business in England in general because I haven’t played in England for about two years now,” he said.

“For me, it was a case of it being the best opportunity for myself and my family. I’m delighted, and hopefully, I can show that on the pitch.”

It is likely Bolasie will be a substitute on Saturday against the Canaries, given he hasn’t played since pre-season. Although both Bolasie and the Middlesbrough fans alike will hope to catch a glimpse of the £25million man.