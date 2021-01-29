Preston North End central defender Ben Davies is a man being watched as the transfer window ticks to its close.

Leading the race for his signature from the Lilywhites are Scottish giants Celtic. Confirmation of this becoming an eventuality came via this tweet (below) from The Sun’s Tom Barclay:

Understand Preston’s Ben Davies is set to join Celtic – it’s just a matter of when. Celtic pushing to bring him in now rather than the summer, but it’s not guaranteed — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) January 28, 2021

That ‘when’ not ‘if’ scenario looks likely to be dragged out a little longer according to his colleague Alan Nixon (tweet – below).

Ben Davies – Celtic target but not yet a player

Davies has been at Preston since coming up through the ranks at Deepdale. Before breaking into the first-team picture, his experience came via a series of lower-league loan deals.

This well-trodden path saw him out at York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and finally Fleetwood Town.

The 25-year-old has progressed to make 144 appearances for the senior side at Preston, the bulk of these coming after his loan at Fleetwood that ended in 2017.

In those 144 appearances, he has scored two goals and provided three assists. It’s not about those ‘headline figures’ but more about his general play that has likely caught the eye.

However, despite it looking like a shoo-in that he’ll end up with a move to the Bhoys, reporter Nixon says that isn’t happening right at this moment.

Celtic want him but Davies not gone yet

Nixon’s tweet is short on words but says enough:

Ben Davies is training at Preston today 😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 29, 2021

That succinct tweet from Nixon says quite clearly what the current state of play is between Celtic and Preston over Davies.

As it stands, Davies is still a Lilywhite and is preparing to add to his 18 Championship games this season with preparations to face Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.

