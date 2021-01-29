According to The Hartlepool Mail, Neil Warnock confirmed Middlesbrough duo Sam Folarin and Isaiah Jones are set to leave on loan before Monday’s deadline.

Sam Folarin and Isaiah Jones have both made their Middlesbrough debuts this season, with the former playing four games across all competitions in the first-team, including twice in the Championship, whereas the latter has played once in the FA Cup.

The youngsters have been on the periphery of the first-team picture ever since pre-season, but will certainly benefit from a loan move away from the club in order to guarantee regular playing time.

Middlesbrough still plan to send wingers Sam Folarin and Isaiah Jones out on loan this month regardless of who they can bring in.

Both have been part of the first-team squad this season. #Boro — Joe Nicholson (@joe_nicholson96) January 29, 2021

Neil Warnock stated that they both will be allowed to leave on loan and the decision was made due to their performances in the U23s setup.

“They’ve got to go on loan,” confirmed Boro boss Warnock. “They need to go off and play some game.

“I’ve watched them in the [under] 23s and they need to strengthen themselves now.

“They are in a situation now when they are getting poor for the [under] 23s so they have to go out and play now, a man’s game, and grow up a little bit.”

Both Folarin and Jones are wingers by trade and there is plenty of competition for places out wide at the club at present, particularly with the recent loan acquisition of Everton’s Yannick Bolasie earlier this week.

Duncan Watmore, Marcus Tavernier, Marvin Johnson, Patrick Roberts, Hayden Coulson and Marcus Browne are all competing for a starting berth out wide and the likelihood of Folarin and Jones being involved is ultimately diminishing week by week.

Folarin scored his first Middlesbrough goal as the Teessiders took on Brentford in the FA Cup Third Round at the start of the year. The 20-year-old came on at half-time and took only three minutes to get on the score-sheet. This was also Jones’ first outing for Boro, coming on for Marcus Tavernier in stoppage time.