Bournemouth’s Norwegian striker Josh King is a man interesting many Premier League sides.

West Ham are said to be in the lead for him and are said, by such as The Mirror’s Neil Moxley, to have entered a bd for him and gotten down to discussing personal terms.

That move had stalled, said Moxley, at the personal terms stage and was “being held up over his wage demands.”

Now, sports reporter Ian Abrahams (tweet – below) disputes this and says that West Ham are set to move forward with a bid.

Josh King – a man in West Ham’s sights

Many are saying that King wants out of Bournemouth and a move back to the Premier League. That move would, of course, be granted should West Ham land him.

The Hammers are riding high in the Sky Bet Championship at the moment and bringing King onboard would help consolidate that position.

King’s scored 53 goals and provided 19 assists in 176 games for them after arriving from Blackburn Rovers. He’s scoreless in 11 appearances in this season’s Championship but does have three goals and two assists from two FA Cup wins over Oldham Athletic and Crawley Town.

King has 161 games of Premier League experience tucked under his belt. That sort of experience comes in the ‘money-can’t-buy’ cliche.

West Ham in – wage demands rubbished

News of renewed West Ham efforts comes via this tweet from Abrahams:

My sources tell me despite all the talk about foreign strikers, @WestHam still have Josh King as top target and moves are afoot to approach @afcbournemouth – I’m lead to believe reports about his huge wage demands are misguided pic.twitter.com/GhqC5kRWLV — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) January 29, 2021

In this tweet, Abrahams says that West Ham “moves are afoot” as the Hammers look to approach Bournemouth about King.

He adds that this approach is despite talks circulating of ‘foreign strikers’ being targeted by the Londoners. In this respect, King remains West Ham’s “top target” according to Abrahams.

The sports journalist also comments on previous stories that King’s wages were proving to be a stumbling block to any deal.

He says that this isn’t so, according to his sources. He adds on this that such reports “are misguided” which, in a way, rubbished some of what has been said previously.

Will West Ham be able to hammer a deal out for Josh King over the next three days?