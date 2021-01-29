Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt an injury blow with defender Moses Odubajo expected to be sidelined for at least another fortnight.

The full-back has missed the past two matches for the Owls, their FA Cup defeat to Everton last weekend and a midweek Championship loss at Coventry City.

After leaving the Midlands empty-handed on Wednesday night, caretaker boss Neil Thompson revealed that Odubajo had been left out with a hamstring issue.

Now a timescale has been put on his absence, with the 27-year-old set to miss at least the next two weeks as he recovers from the injury.

Thompson told The72: “He’s certainly going to be out for a couple of weeks at least, which is disappointing for him but part of football.”

However, there are signs that Wednesday’s seemingly endless run of bad luck with injuries is beginning to turn with numerous players closing in on returns.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo was on the bench at Coventry after more than a month out of action with a knee injury.

And the Owls could also be boosted with another returnee this weekend, when they welcome play-off chasing Preston North End to Hillsborough.

The reasons for Jordan Rhodes’ absence over the past week have been kept under wraps, but Thompson said following the Coventry defeat that he “has obviously been out a little while and… we need people to get a full week’s training.”

But speaking ahead of the Preston clash, Thompson provided a more positive outlook on the striker’s current condition: “Rhodesy’s been training, he’s fine.”

As for others, just a little more patience will be needed ahead of first-team returns, with defenders Chey Dunkley and Joost van Aken both close.

“Chey had his first training session yesterday which was good,” said Thompson. “The weekend will obviously come a little too quick for him but I’m hoping we’ll get him back in some capacity next week with a bit of luck.

“Joost van Aken is training a little bit this week, hopefully he’ll get a little bit of football with the Under-23s down at Birmingham which would be good. We’re hoping if he comes through that he should be back on board this week.”

However, it appears that young midfielder Liam Shaw, whose future has been the subject of speculation this week with his contract running out at the end of the season, will be out for longer.

Thompson said: “He did his shoulder at Exeter, he’s not been on the grass this week so we’ll see where we go with that one. We’re still working through the issues of two or three weeks ago which is something we’re mindful of.”

Sheffield Wednesday also remain without goalkeeper Cameron Dawson (knee), while Dominic Iorfa is expected to be out for the rest of the campaign with a ruptured Achilles tendon.