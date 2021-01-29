The 66-year-old Henk ten Cate has emerged as a front-runner for the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job.

Rumours emerged on Twitter last night that the Dutchman ‘had been offered’ the role at Sheffield Wednesday, with The Sun’s Alan Nixon later confirming the news.

Having managed and coached right across the world, ten Cate is best known for assistant at the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea, and managing Ajax in between.

Having recently managed in Saudi Arabia, ten Cate is now seemingly keen on a return to English football and Dejphon Chansiri could give him that opportunity.

Nixon tweeted last night to say that ten Cate was a ‘possibility’ and his potential appointment has brought about a strong response from Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Given the tenure of Tony Pulis, another ageing manager is likely to deter even more fans from following their club this season, and here’s how some of those Sheffield Wednesday fans had to react on Twitter: