The 66-year-old Henk ten Cate has emerged as a front-runner for the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job.

Rumours emerged on Twitter last night that the Dutchman ‘had been offered’ the role at Sheffield Wednesday, with The Sun’s Alan Nixon later confirming the news.

Having managed and coached right across the world, ten Cate is best known for assistant at the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea, and managing Ajax in between.

Having recently managed in Saudi Arabia, ten Cate is now seemingly keen on a return to English football and Dejphon Chansiri could give him that opportunity.

Nixon tweeted last night to say that ten Cate was a ‘possibility’ and his potential appointment has brought about a strong response from Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Given the tenure of Tony Pulis, another ageing manager is likely to deter even more fans from following their club this season, and here’s how some of those Sheffield Wednesday fans had to react on Twitter:

Hes had more clubs than Tiger Woods — .⚽️🏌️‍♂️ (@DaddyDurks) January 28, 2021

Curiouser and Curiouser. Henk Ten Cate! Really?! — Jonty Whitehead (@Jontywhitehead) January 28, 2021

More chance of leo sayer — Reece Dickinson (@reecedicko) January 28, 2021

Henk Ten Cate. He’s managed more clubs than I’ve had hot dinners. #SWFC pic.twitter.com/c08QxETQJ9 — James Mappin (@jamesmappin) January 28, 2021

got a feeling something dodgey is going on with #swfc looking to appoint henk ten cate till the end of the season and then loads of players out of contract is chansiri gonna sell the club? #swfc — adam🦉 (@adamswfc_6) January 29, 2021

Henk ten cate now- I give up #SWFC — Barx (@sam31405869) January 28, 2021