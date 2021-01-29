MK Dons have had a bid rejected by Ross County for striker Ross Stewart, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Russell Martin’s side have seen an offer of around £100,000 rejected by the Scottish Premiership outfit.

Stewart, who is 24 years old, is a man in-demand at the moment with Sunderland holding talks over the past couple of days. However, a potential move to the Stadium of Light is believed to have stalled for now.

MK Dons have tried to tempt Ross County into selling him to them before the end of the transfer window but to no avail.

Stewart is out of contract at the end of the season and his long-term future continues to be up in the air.

The Scotsman started his career at Albion Rovers and scored 12 goals in 25 games for them in the Scottish League One to earn a move to St. Mirren in 2017.

He went onto play 21 times for the Buddies, chipping in with three goals, and was also loaned out to Alloa Athletic during his time in Paisley.

Ross County then swooped to sign him in 2018 and he has since been a key player for them, helping them win promotion from the Scottish Championship in his first year.

MK Dons are after him and could look to add some new faces to their ranks with the transfer window shutting on Monday. They are in action tomorrow against rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Will MK Dons go in with another bid?