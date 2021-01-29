It’s been a chaotic 24-hours at Deepdale with Preston North End welcoming a host of bids for their soon-to-be out of contracted players, and here’s a round-up of everything that’s happened.

BREAKING: Preston North End defender Ben Davies has signed a pre-contract agreement with Celtic. — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) January 28, 2021

Celtic have completed their long-awaited pre-contract signing of Preston’s Ben Davies. The centre-back has so far featured 18 times in the Championship this season but has long been on Celtic’s radar, with the Scots having planned a pre-contract deal in this transfer window.

Breaking: Bournemouth have agreed terms with Preston North End’s Ben Pearson. The midfielder is expected on the south-coast in the next 24 hours to complete a medical and finalise the deal. Pearson has played 9 Championship games this season. — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) January 28, 2021

The other player who Neil will have been most eager to keep hold of this month is Ben Pearson. Despite struggling with injuries this season, he’s once again shown his worth to this Preston side and he too was linked with a move to Scotland, before Bournemouth came in at the last.

Jason Tindall wanted both Pearson and Davies but looks to have settled for Pearson, with the 26-year-old expected to sign a three-and-a-half year deal.

Middlesbrough have had a bid accepted by Preston North End for defender Darnell Fisher. #Boro #pnefc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 28, 2021

To complete what’s bound to be a miserable 24-hours for Preston boss Alex Neil, Middlesbrough have reportedly had a bid accepted for Darnell Fisher. He’s one of the handful of contract ‘rebels’ at the club and now Middlesbrough have come in with what’s likely going to be a cut-price deal.

But Preston had one bout of good news to report yesterday – the club are looking at Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg on loan, but face competition from a ‘number’ of Championship clubs.

Preston North End are among a number of Championship clubs keen on signing Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg on loan. #LFC #pnefc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 28, 2021

Neil with be devastated at how this month looks set to end. He tried and failed to get the likes of Davies, Pearson and Fisher onto new contracts but with their exits, it opens up a lot of space in the starting line-up for some new and young blood to come through.

A big blow to Preston but with it, comes a new opportunity.