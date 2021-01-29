Millwall have made a bid for Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 29.01.21, 22.19).

The Lions have offered a fee of around £1 million for the centre-back.

Porteous, who is 21 years old, is highly-rated by Hibs and they face a battle to keep hold of him before the end of the transfer window.

Millwall have identified him as someone to bolster their defensive options and are testing Jack Ross’ sides resolve with their first offer for him.

He still has two years left on his contract at Easter Road so they are under no immediate pressure to sell him this winter.

Porteous has risen up through the youth ranks at his local side and has so far played 76 games for the Edinburgh outfit in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals.

He is being tipped to make a cap for Scotland in the near future and has been called up in the past, having previously played for his country at Under-21 level.

Millwall have had a quiet transfer window so far but will be eagerly awaiting Hibs’ response to their bid. He would be a good long-term option for the Lions but he is highly thought of at his current side and they will hold out for as much money as possible.

Will Millwall land Porteous?