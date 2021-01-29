Birmingham City have made a £2 million offer for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The Blues are looking to boost their attacking options before the end of the transfer window by landing the in-demand forward.

Their fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have been keen on landing him this month and had a bid rejected by Derek McInnes’ side. Stoke City have also been linked, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

However, Birmingham are in talks with the Dons now and are eager to bring him to the Midlands before the transfer deadline on Monday.

Cosgrove, who is 24 years old, has impressed in Scotland over recent years and has scored 47 goals in 103 games for Aberdeen.

Birmingham want more competition and depth up top and see him as an ideal signing.

Cosgrove grew up in Cheshire and started his career on the books of North West duo Everton and Wigan Athletic.

However, he had to ply his trade as a youngster out on loan in non-league at the likes of Barrow, Chorley and North Ferriby United.

Carlisle United snapped him up in August 2017 and he spent a season with the League Two side, scoring just once in 12 appearances. Despite this, Aberdeen handed him an opportunity in 2018 and he has since become a huge player for McInness’ men.

