Wigan Athletic could re-sign Curtis Tilt on loan from Rotherham United, reports The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 29-year-old returned to Rotherham United this month after spending the first part of the season on loan at League One side Wigan Athletic.

He featured 13 times in the league for the Latics. Leam Richardson’s side sit in 23rd-place of the table following their tragic demise form the Championship last season, but with just two points separating them from safety.

Reporting on whether Wigan Athletic might be doing any transfer business in the final days of the window, The Sun’s Nixon tweeted:

Wigan. Curtis Tilt return on loan for a second time is on the cards. Need a centre back with experience. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 28, 2021

Since returning to Rotherham, Tilt has been an unused substitute in the last four outings. Rotherham are facing relegation fears of their own this season, with Paul Warne’s side sitting in 22nd-place of the Championship table following their promotion from League One.

They’re a couple of points behind Derby County in 21st but have a coupe of games in hand owing to some match postponements over the course of the past two months.

Tilt’s return will give Warne some much-needed depth in defence. But Wigan are in need to finding his replacement and if they can’t bring Tilt himself back on loan for the remainder of the season then they’ll need to look elsewhere in the market.

He’s a useful player but if he’s going to be sat on Rotherham’s bench for the rest of the campaign then he won’t be much use to anyone. But Tilt is not only wanted by Wigan – earlier in the season, Sunderland had identified Tilt as a potential recruit and with Lee Johnson yet to sign a defender, Tilt could still be on their radars.

With Wigan keen on bringing Tilt back to League One, Sunderland could yet swoop in – they’re a much more attractive destination for Tilt, from his retrospective and Rotherham’s. But whether Johnson will reignite interest in Tilt – a target of Phil Parkinson’s – remains to be seen in the final days of the transfer window.