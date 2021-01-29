Charlton Athletic are selling Omar Bogle to Doncaster Rovers, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks are allowing the striker to join their League One promotion rivals to free up more room in their ranks to allow them to do more business before the end of the transfer window.

Bogle, who is 27 years old, has fallen down the pecking order at the Valley after their January signings of Ronnie Schwartz, Liam Millar and Jayden Stockley.

They made him available for transfer this month despite only signing him last October and Doncaster are looking to snap him up before the deadline.

Read: Free agent training with Charlton Athletic finds new club

Charlton signed Bogle on a free transfer earlier this season to add more competition and depth to their attacking options. He has since managed two goals in 17 appearances and hasn’t managed to make the impact he would have liked.

Bogle started his career with spells as a youngster at West Brom, Birmingham City and Celtic before dropping into non-league at Hinckley United.

Solihull Moors took a chance on his in 2012 and his 66 goals in 116 games earned him a switch to Grimsby Town a few years later, where he carried on his goal scoring exploits to help the Mariners gain promotion to the Football League.

Read: Three midfielders Charlton Athletic could target after missing out on Ofoborh

Spells higher up the football pyramid at Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City, Peterborough United, Birmingham City, Portsmouth and ADO Den Haag have followed for him.

A switch to Doncaster is now on the cards and he will be looking forward to a new chapter in his career.

Sad to see Bogle going, Charlton fans?