Sunderland are close to signing Jordan Jones on loan from Rangers, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats are poised to tie up a deal for the winger until the end of the season.

Jones, who is 26 years old, has been given the green light to leave Rangers and looks to be on his way to the Stadium of Light before Monday’s deadline.

He has had Championship interest in him and was linked with Stoke City, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday in the last transfer window, as reported by the time by the Daily Record.

Read: Wigan Athletic given hope of return for Sunderland striker

However, it is Sunderland who appear to be set to win the race for his signature in the Football League.

Jones only joined Rangers in 2019 from Kilmarnock but has found it tough getting regular action. He played just 14 games in the whole of the last campaign and has only played four times in all competitions this term.

Jones started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the youth ranks at the Riverside club. He played once for Boro’s first team and had loan spells away at Hartlepool United and Cambridge United as a youngster before being released in 2016.

Read: Sunderland want Hibernian left-back

He subsequently joined Kilmarnock and became a key player for the Scottish Premiership outfit. He went on to play 118 games for them and chipped in with 11 goals before his big move to Rangers.

Sunderland are now looking to bring him in over the weekend to boost their attacking options.

Will SAFC get Jones?