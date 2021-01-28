There is little point beating about the bush. Sheffield Wednesday, unless they get themselves sorted sharpish, could be on their way out of the Sky Bet Championship.

It’s not being alarmist – not at all. Wednesday sit 23rd in the table. They are six points from safety. They aren’t playing with any degree of consistency.

It’s not just on the field either. Off the field Wednesday look to be a disjointed unit with fans clamouring for owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell up and leave.

Sheffield Wednesday – rudderless since late December

It really beggars belief that Sheffield Wednesday have been without a permanent manager since December 28 last year.

It was then that Tony Pulis crossed one sword too many with Owls owner Chansiri – the Owls owner sacking him.

Pulis lasted 45 days and 10 games in charge at Hillsborough. Then the Chansiri sack axe fell.

Since then, 31 days have passed and Wednesday are no closer to appointing his successor. Names have been mentioned and favourites have risen and fallen.

Still, that Wednesday hot seat sits cold and vacant and no closer to being filled. Names still get put forward with The Athletic’s Nancy Frostick writing that Paul Cook has turned down the offer of a short-term deal from the Owls.

However, other names are being put forward and one, in particular, has Sun reporter Alan Nixon (tweet – below) agreeing that he could be in the frame.

Former Ajax boss ten Cate noise

It might only be a whisper of noise but Henk ten Cate’s name is out there in its own corner of social media.

Here are some of the comments doing the rounds about Sheffield Wednesday links with the former NAC Breda and Ajax boss and Barcelona and Chelsea assistant.

#swfc have offered former Ajax manager Henk Ten Cate a contract until the end of the season. The former Barcelona and Chelsea assistant is now considering the offer. Update in next few days — Leo Fortune West (@Agent_Leo11) January 28, 2021

Henk ten cate now- I give up #SWFC — Barx (@sam31405869) January 28, 2021

Henk ten cate screams the reason why alonso left . How random can you get #swfc — Paul Griffin (@EyeballGriff) January 28, 2021

Admittedly, there isn’t much of substance out there but this question from a Wednesday fan was enough to garner a reply from The Sun’s Nixon. Tagged in this question, Nixon dutifully replied with the following:

He is a possible https://t.co/TUV1uUI6eo — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 28, 2021

Well short of saying that he’s in line, Nixon nevertheless sees that Dutchman ten Cate is “a possible.”

Whoever the next man in at Hillsborough is, whether it is Henk ten Cate or someone else, they have a big task in front of them.

Would Sheffield Wednesday be taking a step forward or a step backward appointing Henk ten Cate