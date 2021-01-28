Earlier today it was mooted as a move to create space for Bournemouth to move for Preston North End’s Ben Pearson. However, it is a move that might need a rethink after Dan Gosling turned down Nottingham Forest.

News of this rejection of Forest has been confirmed in a thread of tweeted comments and replies via Sun reporter Alan Nixon on his personal Twitter feed.

News from earlier (tweet – below) from Nixon seemed to suggest that Bournemouth were looking to move Gosling on to free up space for the Cherries to move for Preston’s midfielder Ben Pearson.

Forest ‘interest’ in Gosling from earlier

The Sun’s Nixon stated in the following tweet that there were “advanced talks” between Forest and Bournemouth over Gosling:

The 30-year-old central midfielder has been at the south coast club since a free transfer from Newcastle in 2014. He is entering into the final five months of his current deal with Bournemouth.

Since being snapped up by the Cherries, Gosling has made 192 appearances, scoring 22 goals and adding nine assists.

Forest are needing all the help that they can gather as they look to marshall themselves away from 20th in the Sky Bet Championship league table.

Gosling would have been a useful addition in that respect. However, that is not to be the case.

Nixon confirms twist in Gosling tale

Despite saying that Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth were in talks over a Gosling deal, Nixon has altered his stance.

This confirmation comes via the following series of questions that have been quote retweeted by The Sun man:

The finality of what Nixon has to say, that “it’s off“, should be enough to bring a quick curtain down on this transfer tale.

That will mean that Nottingham Forest will be needing to look elsewhere for their inspiration across the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.