There is a dark cloud over Hillsborough at this moment in time. Clouds do pass and fairer weather arrives; it isn’t looking that way for the Owls.

As it stands, they are scrambling around near the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table. They are 23rd, next-to-bottom, on 19 points and are six points from safety.

Of course, a minus 12 start to the season, half of which was clawed back, didn’t help matters. Since then, performances and behind the scenes wrangling haven’t either.

Sheffield Wednesday and darkening clouds

Putting aside the issue of results and performances, other things have contributed to the Owls slide this season.

There seems to be a lack of stability at the helm; after all, Wednesday have gone through two managers this season already.

Garry Monk was the first to go, sacked in Early November 2020 after 14 months in charge. His replacement, Tony Pulis, lasted just 45 days and 10 games before he too was relieved of his duties.

All that creates a degree of instability. That instability should stop at owner Dejphon Chansiri; he should be the man charged with mopping up what remains and getting his club back on an even keel.

However, with his comments about Pulis after his hasty sacking, that has definitely now been the case.

Pulis gone and the double-dip Wednesday problem

However, the one thing that really highlighted the mess at Hillsborough is not even the fact there is no manager. What really summed it up was that Wednesday couldn’t even agree who should be in charge of finding the next Owls boss:

🦉🦉Sums Chansiri up in a nut shell… the man couldn’t run a bath 🦉🦉 pic.twitter.com/coG7esmMXE — Davieboy🦉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@davepmanley) January 24, 2021

In a nutshell: Wednesday owner Chansiri had two people out sourcing him a new manager. These two, Erik Alonso and Amadeu Paixo were chasing different targets. It all ends up looking a bit odd.

There’s been nothing of late that has advanced the appointment of Pulis’ successor any further forward. Since sacking Pulis, names have been mentioned and put forward but not one has seen the ink dry on a contract.

Indeed, the only ‘movement’ seems to be the departure of Alonso and it is a departure with a sting in the tail.

From two to one – Alonso stinging barbs

Sheffield Wednesday’s search for a new manager has been narrowed down to one. Not one candidate but one man doing the compiling of the list.

That narrowing of the field comes after Erik Alonso walked away from the club yesterday:

It’s not him walking away that brings things to the fore. Rather, it is the things that he said in his farewell message that are interesting.

Hitting out with the phrase “irreconcilable differences“, Alonso really sets the tone for this ‘divorce’.

The bitter barbs continue as his message develops. Citing “forces around the club” behind his reason to walk away, Alonso says that he was doing so to maintain his reputation.

He adds that he is happy to return to Sheffield Wednesday but only “should things change at the club.”

That last point alone should be enough to see through the obfuscation of his farewell. The finger he is pointing surely only points in one direction and at one person.

However, now that Wednesday are down to one advisor, you’d like to think that a new permanent manager is just around the corner.

Surely?

Will Sheffield Wednesday have a permanent manager in before February 1?