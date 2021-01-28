A potential return to Wigan Athletic for Will Grigg has ‘still got a pulse’, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

It’s still got a pulse https://t.co/pau7ZeWyVf — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 28, 2021

Sunderland are looking to offload the striker in this transfer window, sparking rumours that he could go back to the DW Stadium for a second spell.

Grigg, who is 29 years old, is a target for Shrewsbury Town as well. Nixon has also provided this update…

See what lad says when decides. It’s not completely over. But another club is very close to doing it. https://t.co/AtCjYU5o5n — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 28, 2021

The Northern Ireland international played for Wigan from 2015 to 2019 and was prolific for the Latics. He scored 65 goals in 150 games, helping them gain promotion from League One twice during his time there.

He also scored a famous winner for the North West side against Manchester City in the FA Cup in February 2018.

Sunderland forked out a hefty £4 million fee to lure him to the North East in 2019 but he has managed just eight goals in 54 matches for the Black Cats altogether.

A winter escape from the Stadium of Light is on the cards for him now and Wigan fans have been given hope that he could be on his way back in a surprise reunion.

However, Leam Richardson’s side will have to face strong competition from fellow third tier outfit Shrewsbury, but that won’t stop their fans from dreaming.

They are currently battling relegation in League One and need a proven goal scorer like Grigg to fire them to safety.

