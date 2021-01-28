Kiko Femenia is unlikely to leave Vicarage Road this season as the Spaniard has admitted he is happy in Hertfordshire and wants to earn promotion back to the Premier League with the Hornets, as reported by the Watford Observer.

It has been reported by the Watford Observer that Villarreal, Granada and Real Valladolid have approached Watford over the full-back’s availability, however, Kiko Femenia has made intentions clear in wanting to right last season’s wrong.

It comes as no surprise that Kiko is gaining interest from potential suitors. Ex-Watford manager Javi Gracia tried to tempt Femenia away from Watford in the summer, but ultimately, a potential move to Valencia fell through due to financial issues.

The former Spanish U20 could have departed back to his home country following relegation, but it is admirable that Kiko is determined to continue playing in the Championship in an attempt of a swift return to the top flight.

The 29-year-old has had an excellent season, proving his worth to this Watford team exuding quality and demonstrating his versatility filling in at left-back at times this season. Currently keeping a brilliant Jeremy Ngakia out of the starting eleven, Femenia has been a menace down the right-wing, often supporting Ismaila Sarr in attack, building a deadly partnership to strike fear into the eyes of every Championship defence.

At the end of the season, dependant on how successful the season has been for the Golden Boys, Femenia will reassess his options. No doubt that there will be several options for him if promotion is not gained by the end of the season.

Not many professional players have a CV of playing for both Barcelona and Real Madrid ‘B’ teams and it is not hard to see why both of the Spanish giants had signed Femenia. Now, for the foreseeable future, Kiko is a Hornet and will be looking to gain promotion to the Premier League under Spanish manager Xisco Munoz.