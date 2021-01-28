Bristol Live has claimed Bristol City have joined fellow Championship sides Stoke City and Swansea City in eyeing up a move for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis.

The 22-year-old striker has been linked with a move to the Championship over the course of this season.

Stoke City, Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City are among those rumoured to have shown an interest in Davis. Now, it has been claimed that Bristol City have joined the battle for a deal.

As per Bristol Live, the Aston Villa attacker could be allowed to move before the end of the window. Ollie Watkins is currently Dean Smith’s number one choice upfront, meaning Davis’ game time has been limited so far this season.

Across all competitions, the Stevenage-born striker has played in eight games for Villa this season. In the process, Davis has netted one goal and laid on one assist, with both of those coming in the EFL Cup.

His five Premier League appearances have all come off the bench, amounting to just 48 minutes of league action this campaign.

The Villa man started out in Stevenage’s youth academy before spending a short stint with Biggleswade Town. Davis linked up with the Villa Park in late 2015 and has remained with the club since.

Along the way, the forward has played in 75 games across all competitions for the Villans. Davis has found the back of the net five times since, also providing six assists.

With the end of the transfer window around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Bristol City or any another Championship club is able to secure a deal for Davis.

Will Davis make a January move?