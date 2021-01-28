Middlesbrough have announced the loan signing of Everton winger Yannick Bolasie on their official website.

Middlesbrough have been keen to sign Bolasie since the summer of 2018. The wide-midfielder even visited the club’s Rockcliffe Park training ground, but instead opted for then-Championship rivals Aston Villa.

Since then, the 40-time Democratic Republic of Congo international has had short-term loan spells away from Goodison Park at both Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon, scoring 6 goals in 17 games in Belgium, before notching 1 in 13 whilst playing in Portugal’s capital.

He has not played since returning to Everton at the end of last season and he has been desperate to seal a move away from the club in the summer transfer window. He was close to signing for Middlesbrough but nothing materialised before the deadline.

However, the deal has now been pushed through meaning Bolasie will be in contention for Middlesbrough as they take on league leaders Norwich City at Carrow Road this weekend in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Boro’s form has certainly been hit and miss as of late, winning two and losing three of their last five games. Neil Warnock’s side will take solace in the fact that both of these wins have come away from home, and they need a result to keep their Play-Off dreams alive.

Bolasie will be facing competition from the likes of Duncan Watmore, Patrick Roberts, Marvin Johnson and Hayden Coulson, whereas Marcus Browne and Marcus Tavernier will provide further competition for places once they return from their spell on the side-lines through injury.