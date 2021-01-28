According to the Peterborough Telegraph, Norwich City have had a bid for Peterborough United prodigy Flynn Clarke rejected.

Norwich are no strangers to picking up young talents from lower leagues, with James Maddison the standout name. Now, it has been claimed the Canaries have got their eye on another young attacking talent.

The Championship promotion hopefuls are said to have lodged a bid for Peterborough United starlet Flynn Clarke. However, Daniel Farke’s side have seen their offer for the youngster knocked back.

The Peterborough Telegraph writes that Norwich initially lodged a bid of £300,000 for the 18-year-old. However, they then more than doubled that bid to £700,000 plus add ons, only for it to be turned down again.

Posh are said to value Clarke ‘in the millions’, so it will take another hefty increase to tempt them into selling one of their top young talents.

Peterborough United are more than used to having clubs come in for their star players. Clarke’s fellow academy graduate Ricky-Jade Jones has previously been linked with a move away, while first-team star Siriki Dembele continues to attract interest.

Since making his senior Peterborough debut aged 17, Clarke has gone on to play 10 times for the club. Across all competitions, the attacking midfielder has scored three times in the process, laying on one assist.

With the transfer window closing next Monday, it will be interesting to see if Norwich come in with another bid for the Scotland youth international.

Do you think Norwich should make another bid for Clarke? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Should NCFC make another move for Clarke?