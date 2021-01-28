Chris Coleman has stated his desire to return to football management, amid ongoing links to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Welshman entered the running for the Sheffield Wednesday job earlier in the month. He could yet be the one to replace his national counterpart Tony Pulis, with the time since his sacking nearing a month.

Sheffield Wednesday adviser Erik Alonso announced his sudden departure from the club last night. He was one of two advisers to owner Dejphon Chansiri and The Sun on Sunday (24.01, pg. 59) claimed that Alfonso was looking into Paul Cook, and fellow adviser Amadeu Paixao into Coleman.

The pair were drifting, leading to a long wait for Sheffield Wednesday’s third permanent manager of the season. Now with Alonso out of the picture, Cook’s chance of landing the job have been dented, and Coleman’s seemingly bettered.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, the 50-year-old said:

“I want to go back to work and be back in the thick of it. I miss it. But at the moment there’s bigger challenges for everybody to get through this situation, where nobody could foresee what was going to happen.

“Everybody’s trying to deal with it in different ways and make sure everybody gets through it as healthy and safely as they can.

“Then when that’s finished maybe one or two things will free themselves up and we’ll have one or two more options.”

The former Fulham, Coventry City and Sunderland boss has been out of work since being sacked by Chinese club Hebei in 2019. Coleman has also spent time abroad in Spain with Real Sociedad and in Greece with AEL.

Speaking about the possibility of managing abroad again, Coleman said:

“For me, we want to travel the world if we can and work abroad in other countries. It is our goal but in the current climate it is very, very difficult.

“We’ve come very close on two occasions but we just missed out unfortunately, but that’s the industry.

“Beggars can’t be choosers, I know that. But I think with being a bit older and a bit more experienced I don’t want to jump straight in.

“I’ve done that once or twice before and had my fingers burnt, so I’m trying to be a bit more cautious.”

The Sheffield Wednesday position looks increasingly untenable. Chansiri is starting to put together a bad reputation for himself as an owner and it’s seemingly deterred some to names from taking the managers job.

Coleman could be hinting at the Sheffield Wednesday position when he says he’s being cautious, and fair enough to him – the club are no closer to finding Pulis’ successor and with Chansiri at the helm, things continue to go from bad to worse.