Speaking to Plymouth Live, Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed the club are not interested in Barrow loan star Harrison Biggins.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming a host of League One sides were eyeing up the Fleetwood Town loanee.

Plymouth Argyle, Oxford United and MK Dons were all said keen on Biggins. Now, Pilgrims manager Ryan Lowe has revealed his club’s stance on a potential deal for the Barrow loan man.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Lowe confirmed there is nothing in the links with the 24-year-old. He also went on to reveal he spoke with Oxford United boss Karl Robinson about the links, saying the U’s are also not interest in the player.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I had a conversation with Karl Robinson this morning. Whoever his (Biggins’) agent is, is obviously putting him around to say that we and Oxford are after him.

“Karl said to me ‘Do you know this Biggins lad?’ and I went ‘No’ and he went ‘Nor do I’. It’s crazy isn’t it? I think I have seen him play a bit but, no, we are definitely not interested.”

Biggins has featured 25 times for the Bluebirds across all competitions this season. Since linking up with the Holker Street outfit, the loanee has netted one goal and laid on three assists for the club.

With parent club Fleetwood, the midfielder has played in 54 games for the club. He joined back in 2017 from Stocksbridge Park Steels and his current deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

