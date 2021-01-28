Norwich City have ‘agreed a deal’ with Bolton Wanders to sign 17-year-old midfielder Regan Riley, reports Pete O’Rourke.

The Bolton man has only one league appearances to his name with the Trotters. But now he looks set for a move to Championship leaders Norwich City, who look to have beaten Brighton to his signature.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke tweeted earlier today:

Understand Norwich City have agreed a deal to sign Bolton Wanderers midfielder Regan Riley beating off interest from Brighton for the 17-year-old. #ncfc #bwfc #BHAFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 28, 2021

Norwich City have emerged as the runaway leaders in the Championship this season. After an untimely relegation from the Premier League, Daniel Farke finds himself in the second-tier once again, but again, he’s storming the league.

The Canaries currently hold a six point lead over 2nd-place Swansea City. They’ve won their last three Championship outings having lost at Barnsley in the FA Cup last time out, with the visit of Middlesbrough resuming league duties for them this weekend.

Riley though is obviously a promising player – Norwich City often do their due diligence with signings so expect Riley to be a real prospect. Likely joining the club’s U18 or development side at first, it could be a few years before Norwich City fans get to see him in action.

Norwich have put a lot more emphasis on developing younger players of late with the likes of Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell still with them this season. Retaining the pair along with some other key players has made Norwich City this season’s favourites for the Championship crown and still they’re looking to build towards the future.

But it’s another keen acquisition for Farke who last summer brought in 19-year-old Bali Mumba form Sunderland. He’s been limited to just four appearances for Norwich owing to injury but already fans are getting excited about him, and RIley will be looking at him as inspiration.