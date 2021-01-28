According to a report from The News, Huddersfield Town’s young goalkeeper Jacob Chapman is training with Portsmouth ahead of a move to Fratton Park.

Before the transfer window slams shut next Monday, Portsmouth are looking to bolster their options in between the sticks.

Now, it has been claimed a potential target is now training with the Fratton Park club. As per a report from The News, Huddersfield Town youngster Jacob Chapman has linked up with the club, training with Pompey ahead of a potential move.

The 20-year-old has been working with Portsmouth’s goalkeeping coach John Kelley recently, joining in with the club’s training sessions.

Chapman is contracted to Huddersfield until the summer of 2022 but it seems a move to the League One club is highly likely.

The majority of the Australian’s game time with the Terriers has come in the club’s youth academy. However, he has appeared in the first-team squad before, making the bench in a 3-2 loss to Fulham early in 2020.

However, it seems likely that the young goalkeeper will depart the John Smith’s Stadium without making a senior appearance.

Craig MacGillivray is currently holding down the spot as Portsmouth’s number one goalkeeper. 22-year-old Alex Bass has found game time in cup competitions, while the American Duncan Turnbull has made one appearance.

Kenny Jackett’s side find themselves in a push for promotion to the Championship once again. As it stands, Pompey occupy 5th spot in League One, seven points away from the top of the table Lincoln City and two ahead of 7th placed Sunderland.