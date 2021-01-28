Sunderland could be in line for a significant windfall with former striker Josh Maja eyed by both West Brom and West Ham.

The 22-year-old left Sunderland to join Bordeaux midway through the 2018/19 season. He’d become a regular feature for the Ligue 1 club, making 45 league appearances to date and scoring nine goals.

Now though, L’Equipe (as per www.getfootballnewsfrance.com) reports that West Brom and West Ham have both been in contact with Bordeaux regarding a move for Maja, who’s contracted in France until 2023.

This season has become more of a struggle for Maja though. He’s managed just two goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances and has slowly started to fall out of contention.

With a move back to England on the cards, Sunderland cane expect a windfall of any transfer deal that goes through – they negotiated a 10% sell-on clause in his £3.5million move to Bordeaux.

For Lee Johnson and Sunderland, it’ll be a huge plus if they can get any cash in before the end of the window. The earlier the better for Sunderland if they’re to put that money straight to use, but with the window set to close at 11pm on February 1st it seems likely that this deal might go down to the wire.

Should a move not happen this month and Maja continues to dwindle at Bordeaux, then it could deter both West Brom and West Ham from a summer move and subsequently see Sunderland miss out on a larger sell-on fee.

Johnson’s side sit in 7th-place of the League One table and have been looking to offload players in this final week of the transfer window to relieve some stress n their wage budget.

Maja’s move to the Premier League will be closely watched by Sunderland, who’ll be hoping that a bidding war will see themselves cash-in on Maja’s move.