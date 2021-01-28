According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers are ‘not currently pursuing’ a loan deal for Everton starlet Anthony Gordon.

Rovers have already done business with the Toffees this month, bringing in defensive starlet Jarrad Branthwahite on loan.

The Ewood Park club were linked with another Everton starlet on Thursday. Along with Preston North End, Blackburn were said to be in talks over a loan deal for young attacker Anthony Gordon.

However, a fresh report has now clarified that Tony Mowbray’s side are not pursuing a deal for the youngster.

The Lancashire Telegraph has confirmed that while Blackburn are weighing up their options before the end of the transfer window, Gordon is not a player they are looking to sign at the moment.

The 19-year-old winger has come into the senior side under the management of Carlo Ancelotti. Gordon featured heavily at the end of last season but has played only seven times across all competitions this campaign.

The England youth international is yet to score in his 20 appearances for the first-team but has provided five assists.

Gordon mainly operates on the left-wing but has also shown he can play on the right-hand side or through the middle as an attacking midfielder.

Blackburn already have a good amount of attacking options at their disposal. Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton, Sam Gallagher, Bradley Dack, Harvey Elliott and Tyrhys Dolan are all part of Mowbray’s attacking ranks so it isn’t an area the club desperately need to address.

