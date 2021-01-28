Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth are having differing seasons in the Sky Bet Championship.

Forest are battling against relegation near the foot of the table whilst Bournemouth are challenging near the top for a hoped-for Premier League return.

According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (below), the pair are also said to be involved in “advanced talks” over Dan Gosling.

Forest. Advanced talks for Dan Gosling now. Midfielder. Liked by Hughton. Bournemouth will let go … to create space for a serious push to land Ben Pearson from Preston. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 28, 2021

These talks about a move for Gosling would allow the Cherries to move for Preston star Ben Pearson.

Nottingham Forest – the Gosling question

Forest need something, anything really, to get their season kickstarted and move away from the lower reaches of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Nixon states that Gosling is the man that they are moving for and that the Bournemouth man is “liked by [Chris] Hughton.”

Gosling would certainly fit the bill and would arrive with a footballing pedigree that includes the likes of Everton and Newcastle on his CV.

The 30-year-old central midfielder has been at the south coast club since a free transfer from Newcastle in 2014. He is entering into the final five months of his current deal with Bournemouth.

Since being snapped up by the Cherries, Gosling has made 192 appearances, scoring 22 goals and adding nine assists.

He’d certainly have the skill level and all-round game that would benefit a side like Forest who are looking to improve their fortunes. He has scored two goals and provided one assist in his 15 Championship appearances this season.

Bournemouth – the Pearson question

Nixon mentions that the pay-off of Gosling leaving on a move to Forest is simple. This move would “create space” for the Cherries for what Nixon terms a “serious push” to land Preston North End’s Ben Pearson.

Pearson is a former graduate of the Manchester United academy system. He left Old Trafford for Deepdale in early January 2016 for a nominal fee.

Like Gosling, Pearson is entering the final five months of his current deal. It was a deal that he signed in late-October 2017.

In the four years that he’s been with the Lilywhites, Pearson has made 165 appearances, scoring two goals and creating five assists.

Whilst his goals and assists haven’t lit up his record, his general performances on the pitch are what interested sides have been noticing.

Should Bournemouth be considering letting Dan Gosling go to land Ben Pearson?