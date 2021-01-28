Blackburn Rovers have stepped up their pursuit of Crewe Alexandra’s Harry Pickering, as they vie to beat Sheffield Wednesday to the signing this week.

The 22-year-old has featured 23 times in League One this season, scoring three goals. But the left-sided defender has been left out of his side’s two last match day squads with a back injury, and amid growing rumours of a Championship move.

Now though, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims that Blackburn Rovers are ‘stepping up’ their pursuit of the Crewe man with Sheffield Wednesday still in the running:

Blackburn Rovers have stepped up their pursuit of Crewe Alexandra defender Harry Pickering as they look to beat Sheffield Wednesday to his signature. #Rovers #crewealex #swfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 28, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday were reported to have made a bid for Pickering earlier in the month. The bid is still pending but it’s thought that Crewe Alexandra want a fee in the region of £600,000 for Pickering.

Rovers having already had a £400,000 bid rejected now seem intent on tabling another, upon which a bidding war between Rovers and Wednesday could soon commence.

The transfer window slams shut at 11pm on February 1st and neither Blackburn or Sheffield Wednesday have done all the business they wanted too.

Both clubs have problematic left-back positions and both want Pickering to come in, who’s been praised by Crewe manager David Artell after he handed him the armband. He said of the 23-year-old earlier in the season:

“He is an exceptional professional who lives and breathes football. If lads who have played a game are on a recovery day, then they will do a bit then go inside and do weights or some active recovery. He will watch the rest of the lads train first before going in and doing that.”

Earlier in the month, Pickering stated his desire to move to Ewood Park. With Sheffield Wednesday sill manageress and seemingly suffering from some internal turmoil, the more stabilised Blackburn might seem the better option.

For Crewe though, whoever tables the highest bid will secure Pickering.