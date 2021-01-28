Nottingham Forest have enquired about Brighton striker Glenn Murray, who is currently on loan at Watford.

The 37-year-old has endured a torrid half season on loan Watford and now looks set to reunite with former Brighton boss Chris Hughton at Nottingham Forest.

Injury has kept him out for spells this season. He’s managed just five Championship appearances and is reportedly training solo in hopes of securing a move away from Vicarage Road.

Brighton are understood to be open to him leaving and so too are Watford. But Nottingham Forest fans don’t all seem keen on Murray and the news has brought about a negative reaction from Forest fans on Twitter.

With a goal-shortage under Hughton, a striking addition was high on Nottingham Forest’s shopping list going into this month.

Summer signing Lyle Taylor is struggling for momentum and Lewis Grabban has seemingly slowed down from last season, and now the club could add another ageing striker in Murray as they bid for Championship survival.

See what these Nottingham Forest fan had to say on Murray’s links to the club:

Glenn Murray rumours gathering pace? Marinakis and Vrentzos hate us, pass it on. — James Rooke (@Jrooke9579) January 28, 2021

Always been a fan of Glenn Murray, and always wanted us to sign him But at 37 having barely featured this season in the championship as it is, it just seem a bit rinse and repeat with Forest — Adam west (@Adamwest6) January 28, 2021

I'd ask for people's opinions on Glenn Murray but know what everyone thinks about this. Can make a very very very small case for wanting Murray – Doesn't mean we should though 😔🙃 #NFFC — Liam Henshaw (@HenshawAnalysis) January 28, 2021

Dan Gosling alright . Glenn Murray is 150 years old — Ash Boothright (@kicker150400) January 28, 2021

Honestly, if we sign Dan Gosling and Glenn Murray i am done 😂😂😂 — Tyler Jelley (@TylerJelley) January 28, 2021

#NFFC Glenn Murray??? Really? He’s that old he was first on the list for the coronavirus vaccine!! Yoooouuuuu redddssssss @EFL — ⭐️NFFCGAV⭐️ (@gavc1980) January 28, 2021

Fancy thinking we’re getting dembele when we’re actually getting Murray hahahaha #NFFC — Dan Parker (@originalDP_) January 28, 2021