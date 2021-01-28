Nottingham Forest have enquired about Brighton striker Glenn Murray, who is currently on loan at Watford.

The 37-year-old has endured a torrid half season on loan Watford and now looks set to reunite with former Brighton boss Chris Hughton at Nottingham Forest.

Injury has kept him out for spells this season. He’s managed just five Championship appearances and is reportedly training solo in hopes of securing a move away from Vicarage Road.

Brighton are understood to be open to him leaving and so too are Watford. But Nottingham Forest fans don’t all seem keen on Murray and the news has brought about a negative reaction from Forest fans on Twitter.

With a goal-shortage under Hughton, a striking addition was high on Nottingham Forest’s shopping list going into this month.

Summer signing Lyle Taylor is struggling for momentum and Lewis Grabban has seemingly slowed down from last season, and now the club could add another ageing striker in Murray as they bid for Championship survival.

See what these Nottingham Forest fan had to say on Murray’s links to the club: