Nottingham Forest have enquired about signing Glenn Murray on loan for the remainder of the season – the Brighton striker is currently on loan at Watford.

Murray, 37, has endured a torrid half season at Watford. He’s featured just five times in the Championship without scoring, spending much of the run up to Christmas on the sidelines.

Now though, Murray is training solo at Watford as the Hornets and Brighton discuss what’s next for him. Nottingham Forest had this month emerged as unlikely contenders to sign Murray, with Chris Hughton knowing the striker form his time at Brighton.

The Atheltic’s Adam Leventhal tweeted earlier today:

#WatfordFC #NFFC #BHAFC transfer latest Forest have enquired about Glenn Murray signing for the remainder of the season. Discussions with Watford and Brighton ongoing. Forest have 5 loans (max for matchday) so permanent deal option.

Nottingham Forest have struggled for goals this season. Summer signing Lyle Taylor was expected to bring about a new leases of life up-front for Forest but instead, under Hughton’s watch, Forest have struggled for goals.

Not surprisingly given his managerial repertoire, and with Taylor misfiring and Lewis Grabban struggling to regain his scoring touch from last season, it calls for attacking additions at Forest.

Murray is best known for his time at Brighton. Rejoining for the club for a second stint in 2016, he’d go on to score 48 league goals in three seasons for the Seagulls, before last season coming up short.

He netted just once in 23 Premier League appearances and was subsequently loaned out. He looked a keen acquisition for Watford but the likes of Troy Deeney and Ismaila Sarr can’t be displaced, with Andre Gray ahead of Murray as well.

He remains a hugely experienced Championship striker and should Forest acquire him, he could yet prove his worth at the age of 37, and under a manager in Hughton for whom he’s flourished in the past.