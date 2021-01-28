Plymouth Argyle and MK Dons are interested in Barrow loan man Harrison Biggins, according to Football Insider.

The Fleetwood Town midfielder has impressed on loan in League Two this season and is catching the attention of other clubs. Oxford United are also being linked.

Biggins, who is 24 years old, has made 21 appearances in the league this term for the Bluebirds since moving to Holker Street in August.

His deal with the Cumbrian side is until the end of the season and he is due to return to Fleetwood afterwards. However, his contract at Highbury expires in the summer meaning he is currently due to become a free agent.

Plymouth and MK Dons could try and tempt Fleetwood into selling him for a fee this month so they avoid losing him on a free transfer in June.

The League One duo appear to still be in the hunt for some reinforcements before the end of the transfer window next Monday.

Biggins is from Sheffield and started his career in the academy at Barnsley. However, he dropped in non-league as a youngster to play for Stocksbridge Park Steels before earning a move to the Football League with Fleetwood in 2017.

He has since made 54 appearances for the Cod Army but was allowed to leave for Barrow this season to get more game time.

Biggins is now a wanted man elsewhere and it will be interesting to see what happens with him.

Will Fleetwood sell Biggins?