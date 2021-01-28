Preston North End duo Ben Davies and Ben Pearson are on the brink of leaving the club this month, with Celtic ‘trying hard’ to bring them both in.

Alex Neil despite his and his club’s efforts look set to lose two of their star men in Davies and Pearson. The pair are out of contract in the summer and seemingly uninterested in renewing their stays, having been linked with a number of clubs this month.

Celtic have long held an interest in both. The Scottish club could well table cut-price bids for the duo this month or they could yet enter pre-contract negotiations.

Preston though will be keen to seal a January move with neither player looking as though they’re going to renew their stay.

Tweeting on the pair and their links to Celtic, The Sun’s Alan Nixon said:

Deffo stepped up the Davies thing in last 24 hours. Pearson has someone else trying harder for him. But both have multiple offers. So order the popcorn … https://t.co/kBY77oUBvA — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 27, 2021

Davies has been a more long-term target for Celtic, with Pearson coming onto their radar this month. Celtic though face competition from Bournemouth for Pearson and the Cherries will want a deal in the final days on the transfer window:

Trying. Come on stronger on last couple of days. Poss vacancy or two to fill. https://t.co/XxA1sVZKgp — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 27, 2021

The race is hotting up for the Preston duo. It looks to be bringing an end to what is a sad saga for Preston – they outed a host of first-team players who were in the final year of their contract right at the start of the season, and have been trying hard to renew all of their stays since.

But Neil’s activity in this transfer window – bringing in Ben Whiteman – suggests that he’s now resigned to losing Pearson at least, with Davies likely to head for Celtic either this month or in the summer.