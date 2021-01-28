Sunderland have made a move for Ross County striker Ross Stewart, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

The Black Cats are looking to sharpen their attacking options before the end of the transfer window and have opened talks with the Scottish Premiership man.

Stewart, who is 24 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and could be heading out the exit door before then.

He has been linked with Championship clubs in the past. Sheffield Wednesday were mentioned in the last transfer window, as per the Daily Record, whilst the Press and Journal reported Rotherham United were also after him.

Sunderland are now looking to pip their fellow Football League sides to the signing of him this winter.

Stewart has been a key player for Ross County over the past couple of years and has scored 28 goals in 82 appearances for the Stages in all competitions to date.

His uncertain contract situation with Stuart Kettlewell’s side means they may have to resign to losing him this month.

The Scotsman started his career at Albion Rovers and scored 12 goals in 25 games for them in the Scottish League One to earn a move to St. Mirren in 2017.

He went onto play 21 times for the Buddies, chipping in with three goals, and was also loaned out to Alloa Athletic during his time in Paisley.

Ross County then swooped to sign him in 2018 and he has since been a key player for them, helping them win promotion from the Scottish Championship in his first year.

