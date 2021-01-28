Sheffield Wednesday adviser Erik Alonso announced his sudden departure from the club last night.

He was one of two advisers alongside owner Dejphon Chansiri – Amadeu Paixao was the other and he remains in light of Alonso’s resignation.

Charged with finding the club’s next permanent manager alongside Paixao, the club came no closer to finding Tony Pulis’ successor as it approaches a month since his sacking.

Needless to say, Alonso’s resignation has prompted a strong reaction from Sheffield Wednesday fans, who feel there’s a lot more to his departure than what appears on the face of it.

Chansiri is becoming an ever-more contested name at the club. Fans are well and truly calling for his ownership to come to an end with their club in the Championship relegation zone, and struggling to find a manager.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say about Alonso’s resignation last night:

Our club's a joke atm it really is. Chansiri and Paxiao running it into the ground — Æ (@_ae19_) January 27, 2021

Please tell us the truth — Chris McClure (@chrismcclure86) January 27, 2021

Erik find a buyer for the club please mate and get him gone 👍🏼 cheers — Matt (@MattOwl29) January 27, 2021

Another one bites the dust. The club is in complete disarray and things are likely to get much worse before they get better #swfc https://t.co/rN0jhblAyQ — Mark Milligan (@mark_milligan73) January 28, 2021

Know you'll have been asked. Know you probably can't tell us. But please for sake of fans. Tell us what the hell is going on at our club. Balls to whatever none disclosure agreement you'll have in place. Our club is being killed and nobody is helping us — Will (@willorwillnot88) January 27, 2021

Spill the beans then. Somebody needs to enlighten the fanbase. The clubs a mess. We deserve to know what’s happening. — John Wigston (@Wiggy05) January 27, 2021