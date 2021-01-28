Sheffield Wednesday adviser Erik Alonso announced his sudden departure from the club last night.

He was one of two advisers alongside owner Dejphon Chansiri – Amadeu Paixao was the other and he remains in light of Alonso’s resignation.

Charged with finding the club’s next permanent manager alongside Paixao, the club came no closer to finding Tony Pulis’ successor as it approaches a month since his sacking.

Needless to say, Alonso’s resignation has prompted a strong reaction from Sheffield Wednesday fans, who feel there’s a lot more to his departure than what appears on the face of it.

Chansiri is becoming an ever-more contested name at the club. Fans are well and truly calling for his ownership to come to an end with their club in the Championship relegation zone, and struggling to find a manager.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say about Alonso’s resignation last night: