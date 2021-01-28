Stoke City could loan out Josh Tymon before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

The Potters may allow him to leave this week to get more first-team experience under his belt. It is understood that Championship and League One clubs are on alert.

Tymon, who is 21 years old, has been a useful player for Michael O’Neill and can play in a variety of different positions. He has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season.

However, he could see his game time dry up during the second-half of the campaign and may be heading for the exit door of the Bet365 Stadium.

Read: Stoke City joined by Manchester City in battle for Hibernian man

Tymon started his career at local side Hull City and was tipped for a big future in the game when he made his debut for the Tigers at the age of just 16 in the FA Cup.

However, Stoke lured him away from his hometown club in 2017 and he penned a five-year contract with the Staffordshire side.

Read: Sunderland striker wanted by Shrewsbury Town

Tymon struggled for opportunities during his first couple of years with the Potters and was loaned out to MK Dons early on.

He then spent time in Portugal last year with Famalicao, who he was signed for by former Hull assistant boss Joao Pedro Sousa.

Tymon then burst back into O’Neill’s plans earlier this term but could be heading out on loan for a third time before the transfer deadline on Monday.

Will Tymon leave Stoke on loan?