Sheffield Wednesday adviser Erik Alonso has left his position at the club with immediate effect.

Alonso alongside Amadeu Paixao were the two advisers to Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri. Both were in charge of finding Tony Pulis’ successor and both went their separate ways in the managerial hunt – Alonso was chasing down Paul Cook, whilst Paixao was after Chris Coleman and a number of others.

With The Sun on Sunday (24.01, pg. 59) claiming that the club’s managerial search was taking so long because of drifting advisers, Alonso has now resigned with immediate effect. He shared on Twitter last night:

Yesterday, The Athletic’s Nancy Frostick reported that Paul Cook was ‘less likely’ to land the Sheffield Wednesday job after rejecting a short-term offer from the club.

Since, Examiner Live’s Dom Howson has quashed these claims, instead saying that Cook hasn’t not been offered the job, and nor has he been interviewed. Cook though has applied twice for the role:

RE Paul Cook to #SWFC.

🔵Told he has NOT been offered the job.

⚪️Talks have taken place but he has not been interviewed.

🔵He has applied twice for the role.https://t.co/XmeG26HB1B — Dom Howson (@domhowson) January 27, 2021

With Alonso leaving then, it leaves Cook in a precarious position. Clearly still keen on the job despite everything that’s going, Alonso was the one courting Cook and with him out of the frame it could see their managerial search tilt towards another name.

One potential name that it could swing towards is Coleman. The former Wales manager emerged as an unlikely candidate for the role earlier in the month, and his links were only fleeting with Sheffield Wednesday fans urging the appointment of Cook.

Sheffield Wednesday are approaching a month since their sacking of Tony Pulis and seem no closer to finding his successor. Times are hard at Hillsborough, and they only look to be getting harder.