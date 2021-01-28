Wigan Athletic are on the verge of sealing a loan deal for Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The Latics are hoping to tie up the move in time for him to play on Saturday against Northampton Town.

Ojo, who is 29 years old, has not played as much as he would have liked this season in the Scottish Premiership and is being allowed to leave for more game time.

Wigan are battling relegation in League One and see him as someone to strengthen their midfielder department.

Ojo made the move to Aberdeen in 2019 from Scunthorpe United and has since made 37 appearances altogether for Derek McInnes’ side.

The ex-Belgium Under-21 international started his career in his native country with Beerschot before moving to Holland as a youngster for a spell at PSV Eindhoven.

Ojo returned to Belgium for a stint back at Beerschot in 2012 before a year at Royal Antwerp. He then moved back to the Netherlands and played for FC Dordrecht and Willem II.

Scunthorpe lured him to England in 2017 and he became a key player for them, playing 87 games in all competitions.

The Iron were in League One when Ojo was there meaning he has plenty of experience of playing at this level now.

Wigan are looking to bring him back to the Football League and are keen to complete the deal soon.

Will Wigan sign Ojo?