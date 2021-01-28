Swindon Town have not received an offer ‘that interests them’ for Scott Twine in this transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Swindon not had an offer that interests them https://t.co/omqA93ViCe — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 27, 2021

The youngster is out of contract at the end of the season and the Robins man is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Twine, who is 21 years old, is also wanted by Reading, Brentford, Bournemouth and QPR, as per Nixon earlier this month.

Luton. Keen on Scott Twine at Swindon. So are Reading Brentford QPR and Bournemouth. Swindon planning to hold on to him if possible. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 17, 2021

However, Swindon have not received an offer that would tempt them into selling him this month.

Twine has risen up through the youth ranks at Swindon and has made 38 appearances for their first-team so far in his career, chipping in with three goals.

He was loaned out to Newport County for the first-half of this season to get some more experience under his belt and impressed for the League Two side.

Twine caught the eye with the Exiles and played 23 games for Michael Flynn’s men, chipping in with seven goals and five assists.

Swindon brought him back to the County Ground earlier this month to help in their push for survival in League One.

John Sheridan’s side are struggling in the relegation zone and travel to promotion hopefuls Hull City this weekend as they look to claw themselves away from danger.

Twine’s future at the club is still up in the air amid Championship links this winter, but for now the Robins have not had a bid that they see as acceptable.

