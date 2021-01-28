Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has revealed why star winger Harry Wilson and captain Sean Morrison were left out of the team for his first match in charge.

There were some eye-raising decisions on McCarthy’s first teamsheet as boss, following his appointment at the Championship club last week.

Cardiff came from two goals down in the match at Barnsley on Wednesday night to claim a creditable 2-2 draw, ending a six-match losing run in all competitions.

Sheyi Ojo and Keiffer Moore scored second-half goals to complete the turnaround and start McCarthy’s reign on a positive note.

After the match he explained why he opted to play Ojo and Junior Hoilett on the wings, while Aden Flint made his first appearance of the season following his recall from Sheffield Wednesday, ahead of skipper Morrison who was on the bench.

“Sean just had a bit of a sore back. Aden has been training really well,” he told The72 of the switch in central defence.

“I picked the team based on what I saw in training over two days. They have got impress me there. The ones who impressed me were Junior and Sheyi Ojo, the two of them were different class in training.

“Everyone gets surprised that Harry’s not playing and Murph’s not playing, but so what? We’ve got a good squad of players. I said to Murph ‘you’re not playing, but what I don’t want is you sat on the bench and coming on sulking.’ He’s come on and made an impact, so that’s brilliant.”

He also sent out a warning shot to Wilson, who is on a season-long loan from Liverpool like Ojo, and the rest of the squad that there were no guaranteed starters in his team.

McCarthy said: “I’m sorry, did I come to a club where there were some gilt-edged positions for players? Because nobody told me and that ain’t going to happen, ever.

On Wilson, the veteran boss added: “He’s a good player. I’ve seen him at Hull, at Bournemouth and Derby. I’ve always admired him, and I’d like to admire him at Cardiff.”

The other two omissions from the team were left-back Joe Bennett, who McCarthy said had “a groin strain” after seeing teenager Joe Bagan return to the team in his place.

Max Watters, signed earlier this month from Crawley Town, was also sidelined as expected with an Achilles knock, but the Bluebirds chief said he couldn’t put a time frame on the forward’s absence yet.

Cardiff continue to be without right-back Jordi Osei-Tutu and striker Lee Tomlin, with neither expected back in the coming weeks from hamstring and groin injuries respectively.

Meanwhile, Sol Bamba is being treated for cancer, and McCarthy expressed his gratitude to Barnsley for their support for the defender when their players wore shirts offering him their best wishes in the warm-up.