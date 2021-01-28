Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has confirmed that defender Greg Cunningham is set to return to Championship rivals Preston North End.

The 29-year-old moved from Deepdale to Cardiff in 2018 but has failed to nail down a regular first-team spot in that time, playing only 14 times.

His three-year deal is due to end this summer and it appears likely that he has already played his last game for the club.

McCarthy revealed Cunningham’s next destination straight after taking charge of the Bluebirds for the first time on Wednesday night, in a 2-2 draw away at Barnsley.

In his post-match press conference, he told The72: “Greg is going to Preston. I’ve got Joel Bagan and I’ve got Joe Bennett so I am a bit overloaded on left-backs.”

The move, which is expected to be on loan, ends a difficult period for Cunningham, who joined Cardiff following their promotion to the Premier League but only played a handful of matches under Neil Warnock.

He spent time on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season but a serious ACL injury put him on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

This year he has suffered more injury problems but, even when fit, has found himself below both Joe Bennett and emerging teenage talent Joel Bagan in the pecking order.

Cunningham might have been hoping for a reprieve under his former Republic of Ireland boss McCarthy but the revival of his career will now take place at Preston, for whom this would be a fifth signing of the window following moves for Ched Evans, Jayson Molumby, Daniel Iversen and Ben Whiteman.

His departure was not the only significant reveal by McCarthy, who also delivered the news that he would be recalling defender Ciaron Brown from his loan at Livingston.

The 23-year-old is in his third spell with the Scottish Premiership side but has impressed in recent weeks as part of their revival under David Martindale, with McCarthy revealing the tip-off which has prompted him to recall Brown.

The Bluebirds boss said: “I’m also bringing Ciaron Brown back from Livingston because I’d like to see him. He has got a year’s option (on his current deal) and he is in the last year of his contract.

“I want to see him and see what he’s got to offer, because he is a left-sided centre-back or left-back.

“My chief scout watches the teams in Scotland and the first thing he said to me was ‘you’ve got a lad up here and you ought to bring him back’ – so that’s just what I’m doing.”