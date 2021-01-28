It looks ‘increasingly likely’ that QPR’s Paul Smyth will head to League One side Accrington Stanley this month, reports Sean Gallagher.

QPR made the decision to recall Smyth from his loan spell at Charlton Athletic this month – the 23-year-old featured 14 times in League One for Charlton Athletic, scoring once.

He slowly started to fall out of contention at The Valley and so QPR were rumoured with the recall. Now with the Northern Irishman back at QPR, he looks set to be on his way down to League One again with Accrington Stanley having ‘expressed an interest’ this week.

QPR insider Sean Gallagher tweeted:

Looking increasingly likely Paul Smyth will be joining Accrington this month #QPR https://t.co/49GFBsrvog — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) January 27, 2021

It remains to be seen whether Smyth’s move to Accrington is going to be a loan one, or whether Stanley are hoping to buy him permanently.

His contract at QPR is out at the end of the season. Smyth having joined from Linfield during the 2017/18 season has yet to make an impact in several loan spells now – one of them being at Accrington in the 2018/19 campaign – finding himself no closer to the first-team than when he first arrived.

But he remains relatively young player and in flashes, we’ve seen what he’s capable of. But injuries have faltered his progression so far and it would be a surprise if QPR were to consider the sale this week.

Mark Warburton has been quick to refurbish his side this month with all of Jorde de Wijs, Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin coming in on loan, with more signings expected in the final days of the window.

Gillingham goalkeeper Joe Walsh in on their radar, but Smyth’s move to Accrington could be the next piece of transfer news coming out of QPR.

Up next for them is a trip to Watford in the Championship next week.