Everton winger Yannick Bolasie is set to join Middlesbrough this week, reports Northern Football Correspondent Paul Joyce.

The 31-year-old’s move to Middlesbrough has been long in the making. Neil Warnock wanted to bring him to the Riverside in the summer but the move would fall short of the deadline, with the club’s links to Bolasie heating up in this transfer window.

Now though, Bolasie is set to join Middlesbrough. Paul Joyce tweeted last night:

Everton's Yannick Bolasie is set to join Middlesbrough. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 27, 2021

Middlesbrough faced late competition to sign Bolasie – Turkish side Sivasspor had held a ‘preliminary meeting’ with the Congolese over a potential move this week.

Negotiations were said to be ongoing between the two clubs and now Sivasspor look as though they’ve lost out to Middlesbrough.

With his contact out in the summer, it’s largely expected that Bolasie’s move to Middlesbrough will be a permanent one.

He’ll bring a wealth of experience to Warnock’s side as he aims for a fourth Championship promotion, with his side sitting in 7th-place of the table despite a dip in form.

Bolasie though hasn’t featured for Everton all season. He’s been exiled by Carlo Ancelotti having last played for Everton in the Premier League during the 2017/18, spending the last three seasons out on loan.

He endured a tough spell at Sporting CP last season where he managed just the one goal in 14 Liga Nos appearances. But he’ll be determined to remind English football fans what he’s capable of and hopefully add to a Middlesbrough side that needs more goals.

They’ve scored 30 in 26 Championship games so far this season. Warnock has been in the market for a striker this month, having earlier in the window played down Bolasie’s arrival at the club. He told The Northern Echo:

“We’re still looking at wide players, but I’ve not spoken to Yannick for about a month really. There’s nothing in that at all at the moment.

“I can’t see it happening without me speaking to him.”

Bolasie though is expected to sign and to be available for Middlesbrough’s trip to Norwich City in the Championship this weekend.