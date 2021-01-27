The Athletic’s Nancy Frostick claims Paul Cook is ‘less likely’ to take the Sheffield Wednesday job after turning down a short-term deal.

Sheffield Wednesday fans had pinned their hopes on the club appointing the former Wigan Athletic boss. After weeks of rumours linking the 53-year-old with the job, he’s now been offered it – but owner Dejphon Chansiri wants it short-term.

Cook has rejected Chansiri’s offer but Nancy Frostick refused to rule Cook out of the running, instead saying he was ‘less likely’ to land the job now.

Needless to say, Sheffield Wednesday fans are angered by the news. Cook is arguably the best suited manager on the market right now and many wanted him in before Tony Pulis.

Nearly a month after the Welshman’s sacking, Chansiri is no closer to find his third permanent manager of the season and seemingly drifting away from a popular candidate in Cook.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on the news:

Massive shame. What an insult to him. — Sharpey (@THEsharpey) January 27, 2021

Well we will deserve everything we get. Terrible why haven't got a manager …… oh yes transfer window — Paul johnny (@Paul24283322) January 27, 2021

Clueless Chansiri again if true — Matt (@MattOwl29) January 27, 2021

We go down (highly likely), he gets sacked. Don't blame him. — Kristopher Cousins (@KristopherCous4) January 27, 2021

Don’t blame him. No gain from that at all — Barx (@sam31405869) January 27, 2021

Why would we offer him a short term deal. Joke owner — Edward James (@EdwardJ40771921) January 27, 2021

Can you blame the bloke? We’re a sinking ship in reality and why would a short term deal be appealing to anyone — Dan🦉 (@BardoniSWFC) January 27, 2021