Swansea City are in the running to sign MK Dons’ Matthew Sorinola. But Graham Potter could spoil his plans and bring him to Brighton.

After much speculation surrounding his Dons future going into this month, Brighton and Swansea City are the two clubs reported to still have an interest in signing him.

Last month, TEAMtalk reported that Sorinola was a target of Leeds United and West Ham. Since, both sides have cooled their interest and with Brighton and Swansea thought to be two of the clubs who ‘remain in the running’, it could suggest that both Leeds and West Ham have dropped out.

Marcelo Bielsa is searching for additions to benefit his starting line-up and so their pursuit of Sorinola seems to have taken a backseat, with West Ham doing likewise – they’ve today made Said Benrahma’s loan from Brentford permanent.

Swansea then look as though they’ve moved ahead of both Leeds and West Ham in the running to sign Dons’ 19-year-old full-back, who’s featured 16 times in League One this season.

But Steve Cooper could yet be beaten to Sorinola by his predecessor Potter, who left South Wales to take charge of Brighton ahead of last season.

Since, Swansea fans have grown to love Cooper and they might prove a more attractive destination than Brighton, who sit in 17th-place of the Premier League after some worsening seasons under now Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton, and Potter.

With only a few days of the transfer window left, Sorinola could yet remain at Dons. His deal goes past this season and at 19, his development might be best left to some League One experience at MK Dons.

Swansea, Brighton and likely a few other teams will no doubt look at him in the coming days, but a summer bid seems the likeliest outcome.