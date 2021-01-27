Championship-linked winger Yannick Bolasie is wanted by Sivasspor, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 27.01.21, 15.32).

The wide man is poised to leave Everton before the end of the transfer window and could be on his way to Turkey.

Bolasie, who is 31 years old, has been a target for Middlesbrough this season. He was also linked with Blackburn Rovers and Millwall in the last transfer window, as per journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter in October (see tweet below).

Blackburn and Millwall have joined Middlesbrough in the race for Everton winger Yannick Bolaise, with Bolasie’s preference to join Middlesbrough. #Boro #EFC #Rovers #Millwall — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) October 16, 2020

However, the DR Congo international is now being targeting by Turkish Super Lig outfit Sivasspor. They are the home of ex-Wigan Athletic striker Arouna Kone and former Leeds United winger Max Gradel.

Bolasie has fallen way out-of-favour at Everton and wasn’t even given a squad number for this season. He has spent time out on loan at Aston Villa, Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon over recent campaigns.

He was impressive at previous club Crystal Palace, where he spent four years and helped them establish themselves in the Premier League. He has also played for the likes of Plymouth Argyle and Bristol City in the past and is now an experienced player.

A move to Sivasspor would give him a chance to get more game time and experience playing in a different country and league.

However, it would be a blow to Middlesbrough as he wouldn’t be a bad loan signing for them this month if they were to reignite their pursuit.

Should Bolasie move to Turkey?