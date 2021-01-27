Stoke City and Sunderland have been joined by Manchester City in the race for Hibernian defender Josh Doig, as per a report by Goal.

Leeds United, Arsenal and Celtic are also apparently interested in him with it looking like Hibs will face a battle to keep hold of him.

Doig, who is 18 years old, is on the radar of Football League duo Stoke and Sunderland, according to the Daily Record, but they will have to face some serious competition for his signature.

The young left-back still has two years left on his contract at Easter Road meaning Jack Ross’ side are under no immediate pressure to sell. However, it could be hard for them to stand in the way of a move to the Premier League.

Doig started his career in the academy of Hearts but made the switch to their Edinburgh rivals in the summer of 2019. He quickly signed a new deal running until 2023 and was loaned out to Queen’s Park in the Scottish League Two to gain experience.

The Scotland youth international returned to Hibs ahead of this season and impressed in pre-season.

He has since been a regular in their senior side in this campaign and has made 18 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two assists.

His breakthrough into their team has not gone unnoticed this term and plenty of clubs are monitoring his development, including the likes of Man City and Arsenal.

