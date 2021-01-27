Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou is wanted by Egyptian club Pyramids FC, reports Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

The 28-year-old has scored six in his last seven for Bristol City. After a contested start to the season the Senegalese striker is finding form again, but is now in the final six months of his contract at Ashton Gate.

Dean Holden is being urged to renew Diedhiou’s contract. Bristol City though will hold out for at least £2million for Diedhiou should any club want to sign him this month. Tweeting earlier, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas gave this update:

Also in the running to sign the 28-year-old are Middlesbrough. Neil Warnock has been in the market for a striker this month and was linked with Diedhiou earlier in the month, but now he could miss out on the striker with interest coming from Egypt.

With pre-contract negotiations available to Diedhiou, Pyramids’ emerging interest leaves Bristol City in a difficult negotiating position – they have a week left of this transfer window to sell Diedhiou and have already set a high asking price of £2million.

For a striker in the final six months of his stay, £2million might be deemed too high. Middlesbrough look unlikely to lodge that kind of offer and so it’s down to Pyramids.

The race remains on for Bristol City to renew his stay. He’s shown after a baron start to the season that he’s still a quality Championship striker, and expect there to be more interest if his contract situation remains to be sorted.