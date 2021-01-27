Chelsea’s 19-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour is considering asking for a loan move this month, and QPR fans have been quick to react to the news.

After Frank Lampard’s sacking earlier in the week, Gilmour’s future at the club looks to be in doubt. He’s obviously still a player held in high-regards by the club but the appointment of Thomas Tuchel might see a previous focus on youth put to one side.

The probability of Gilmour heading out on loan then has increased. Being based just across west London, QPR fans fans reacted to the news, and have debated his potential arrival at the club.

Mark Warburton has so far enjoyed a good spell in the transfer window. He’s brought in all of Jordy de Wijs, Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin on loan and could yet add another in Gilmour.

QPR might have to rearrange some existing loan deals to make it work, but in the final days of the transfer window, anything can happen.

See what these QPR fans had to say about the potential move:

Surely would get a Premier League or top foreign club. Would be surprised if he dropped to the championship — Adam Rubins (@adamrubins) January 27, 2021

Would be a amazing signing — Paddy McGuinness (@mcguinness2004) January 27, 2021

While it'll be a great move for us coz the kid is a real baller, I don't think he would come as he would likely see it as a backwards step and would want to be playing in the prem. — BarnardStar10 (@barnardstar10) January 27, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 why would he drop to a bottom half championship team — james mould (@jamesmould_) January 27, 2021

He’s premiership quality, why would he drop down [email protected] championship 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Simon Felstead (@simonfelstead68) January 27, 2021